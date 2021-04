OnePlus Watch, launched in India last month with OnePlus 9 series, is available for sale on the OnePlus website for Red Cable Club members starting today, April 21. For regular users, the OnePlus smartwatch will be available from 12 pm (noon) on April 22, via Amazon and Flipkart, according to the NDTV Gadgets report.

The watch with a round dial has silicone straps. A 'Cobalt Limited Edition' model has also been unveiled with a cobalt alloy gold casing and leather strap.

Cost and availability

The watch is available on OnePlus.in at an introductory price of Rs 14,999. After the lapse of the introductory period, the wearable would be priced at Rs 16,999. The ‘Add to Cart option was live for customers without a membership as well, reports suggested.

Buyers can enjoy up to 5 percent cash back on select American Express cards while a concession of Rs 2,000 is available for SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Watch specifications

The smartwatch comes with a 402mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 14 days with typical use, 5 days with sleep and blood oxygen monitoring and 25 hours with continuous exercise with GPS.

A two-hour charge can offer up to 7 days of battery life. The smartwatch has 5ATM and IP68-certified dust and water resistance. It also features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 PPI pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection.

The classic edition stands out with a Fluoro-elastomer strap while the Cobalt Limited Edition has a vegan leather strap.

OnePlus Watch flaunts many sensors that include an acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor optical heart rate, and blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitance sensor. It also offers 4GB internal storage and weighs 45 grams excluding the strap. Bluetooth 5.0 is supported for connectivity with an inbuilt GPS.

The smartwatch has over 110 workout modes and is compatible with phones having Android 6.0 or above. It has not been made compatible with iOS handsets. It is also armed with a speaker and microphone and measures 46.4x46.4x10.9mm.