The Nord2’s design looks a lot like OnePlus 9 series, launched just this March, a GSMArena report said. The renders of the latest smartphone have been leaked this week by @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. These leaked renders are based on the computer-aided design (CAD) of the device’s prototype, so the final design may be a little different.

As per a YouTube video by 91Mobiles, the Nord2 may have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz screen refresh rate.

Like the OnePlus 9, the Nord 2 handset also seems to have a rectangular triple camera setup, albeit with differences like the third camera and LED flash module placement. The triple camera setup is expected to have a 50MP main camera, 8MP secondary camera (could be ultra-wide) and a 2MP third camera. According to the renders, the front has a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner, maybe 32MP, according to the renders. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also expected.

It may have a 4,500 mAh battery and 8GB RAM.

According to another website Craffic, some leaks reveal that the Nord2 might be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It’s expected to use the Dimensity 1200 chip.

The renders also confirm that there won’t be any headphone jack in the phone, even as it will have a USB-C charging port. It may measure 160x73.8x8.1mm.