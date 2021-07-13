OnePlus Buds Pro to launch with Nord 2 5G on July 22

Chinese consumer electronics company, OnePlus, has confirmed the launch of Buds Pro in India alongside its Nord 2 5G smartphone on July 22. The OnePlus Lab has invited users to test the OnePlus Buds Pro and Nord 2 5G phones before the launch.

“Do you want to test them both? Well, you might have to wait less than you expected. The Lab is back and following our most recent edition of The Lab – OnePlus U1S – we’ll have a non-phone product again. This time we are including two products – The OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the Buds Pro,” said the company in the same forum post.

The applications for early testing of the Buds Pro and the Nord 2 will be accepted till July 17. If your application is selected, then the company will ship the device around the official launch event and it will give seven calendar days to write the review.

OnePlus Buds Pro is the successor to OnePlus Buds that was launched last year. The OnePlus Buds Pro is likely to have additional premium features like active noise cancellation. The price of OnePlus Buds Pro is expected to be higher than its predecessor OnePlus Buds, which is being sold in India at Rs 4,990.

Meanwhile, the specifications of OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone were revealed earlier. The device will work on a MediaTek chipset, which is said to improve the imaging and gaming performance of the phone.