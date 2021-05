In a demo of its hyper-fast charging technology, leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi claimed that its next smartphone models could complete charge in eight minutes with wired chargers and in 15 minutes with the wireless ones.

"Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge," Xiaomi tweeted from its official handle on Monday.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

The video shows a custom-build Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery getting fully charged in eight minutes with a 200W wired 'HyperCharge' charger, or in 15 minutes with a 120W wireless charging system.

This is not the first time Xiaomi is exhibiting its fast charging technology.

Two years ago, it announced a 100W system that could charge a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes, while last year, its Mi 10 Ultra, which had a bigger 4,500mAh battery, was shown to be fully charged in 23 minutes at 120W.

Another leader in this field is Oppo with its VOOC technology forming the basis of OnePlus’ Dash and Warp fast charging systems.

A year after Xiaomi's announcement of the faster 100W charging system, Oppo demonstrated a 4,000mAh charging in 20-minutes using a 125W system last year while its current flagship is X3 Pro charging at 65W.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features the biggest battery in Galaxy S series at 5000 mAH and features fast charging. According to Samsung, it needs a 25W charger to give full charging for a day with little wait time. Samsung adds that if plugged with a 45W USB-C charger, their Super-Fast Charging 2.0 lets the phone hit 100 percent charge in record time.

With a 6000 mAh battery, Samsung Galaxy M31s also has robust fast-charging functionality.