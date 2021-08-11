Now, edit images on WhatsApp Web; plus new emojis for mobile version

WhatsApp has introduced a few features for WhatsApp Web, including the one that lets users edit images before sending. These features bring the web experience more in line with the mobile version. The company has a new update for its mobile version as well. Users will get new emojis to accompany their texts.

The all-new image editing tool on WhatsApp is part of the new ‘Drawing Tools’ bundle that allows people to tweak pictures before sending. This feature is already there on WhatsApp’s mobile version and it allows users to mark items, add filters and text elements.

Now, users will be able to doodle on top of an existing image, add stickers and emojis in the web version. The feature will also allow them to crop or rotate an image before sending.

After selecting an image to send, the doodling tool and other supporting elements will appear on the screen alongside the send button.

The company is also adding new emojis to the app with version 2.21.16.10. The changes can be seen on both Android and iOS. As reported by WABetaInfo, these emojis were spotted on WhatsApp’s beta version.

New emojis like multiple skin tone couples, couples kissing, face in the clouds, dazzled face with spiral eyes can be seen with this new update. With around 217 new emojis coming on this messaging app, diversity makes a statement --there will be emojis for men and women with different skin tones and hairstyles as well as bearded emojis.