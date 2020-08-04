  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech
Information Technology

Nokia to set up robotics lab at Indian Institute of Science for research on 5G

Updated : August 04, 2020 03:24 PM IST

Nokia Center of Excellence for Networked Robotics to host an interdisciplinary laboratory that will research technology solutions enabling socially relevant use cases across emergency management, agriculture and industrial automation.
Nokia student fellowships to be granted to select students that participate in the development of innovative use cases.
Lab will foster engagement between ecosystem partners and start-up community in developing end-to-end use cases.
Nokia to set up robotics lab at Indian Institute of Science for research on 5G

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21% fall in Q1 net profit

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21% fall in Q1 net profit

UN says 1 billion students affected by closures

UN says 1 billion students affected by closures

21 Indian startups are 'unicorns' valued over $1 bn, just a tenth of China's : Study

21 Indian startups are 'unicorns' valued over $1 bn, just a tenth of China's : Study

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement