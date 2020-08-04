Information Technology
Nokia to set up robotics lab at Indian Institute of Science for research on 5G
Updated : August 04, 2020 03:24 PM IST
Nokia Center of Excellence for Networked Robotics to host an interdisciplinary laboratory that will research technology solutions enabling socially relevant use cases across emergency management, agriculture and industrial automation.
Nokia student fellowships to be granted to select students that participate in the development of innovative use cases.
Lab will foster engagement between ecosystem partners and start-up community in developing end-to-end use cases.