Nokia G20 with 48 MP quad cameras launched in India: Check price, specs and availability

Nokia launched its latest budget smartphone, the Nokia G20, through its licensee HMD Global India. The phone will be available in its single 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant through pre-orders on July 7. Individuals can purchase the phone from Amazon and the Nokia website starting from July 15 at Rs 12,999.

HMD Global Vice President Sanmeet Singh Kochhar said, "We have designed and built the new Nokia G20 keeping in mind the requirements of the modern smartphone users, i.e. premium design, latest features, and uncompromised security. At HMD, we know that you love your smartphone, you want to trust it with your data, you want to keep using it for a long time -- with the Nokia G20 you get a phone that goes the distance, a phone that you can love, trust and keep."

Price

The Nokia G20 is being marketed as a budget-friendly smartphone. The phone will be available starting from Rs 12,999 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity variant. It will be available in two colours -- Night and Glacier.

Customers can avail a Rs 500 discount for pre-booking the phone, and a special discount of Rs 2,099 on purchase of Nokia G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

Specifications

The phone is going to run on Android 11 OS, with a dual-SIM set-up. The handset will come with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, with a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Nokia G20 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x900 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio screen.

In terms of camera set-up, the phone will have a 48 MPprimary sensor, an ultrawide 5 MP sensor, a macro lens with 2 MP resolution, and a depth sensor with a 2 MP resolution. In the front, there will be an 8 MP imager.

Other features include an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, G-sensor, proximity sensor and a fingerprint scanner mounted to the side. The device will come with a hefty 5,050 mAh battery that the company claims stays charged up to three days.