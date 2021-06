Nikon will soon launch a retro-inspired camera Nikon Zfc that will be an APS-C camera with specifications largely in line with the Nikon Z50, according to reports. The camera may cost under $1000.

The leaked images are all over the internet, giving enthusiasts a rough idea of what could be expected from the next Nikon offering.

Nikon Zfc could possibly be inspired by Df DSLR, a full-frame camera that was released in 2013. Even though Nikon has ceased the production of F-mount DSLR, it’s still not over it. The similarities between the rumoured Zfc and Df DSLR are clearly visible.

Nikon Zfc will have handling and shape similar to old Nikon FM cameras, like Nikon FM10 above, which were the company's 35mm film cameras from the late 1970s, according to a Techradar report.

Reports suggest that in terms of performance, Zfc will be as competitive as Z50 and also could borrow some technical specifications. Launched in November 2019, Z50 was Nikon’s first APS-C mirrorless camera with the Z mount.

Some of the expected features are a 20.9MP sensor, 11fps burst shooting and the ability to shoot 4K/30p video, paired with a vintage design.

A leaked image of the camera shows its physical interface including a top plate with a shutter button, record button, mode dial, exposure compensation dial, shutter speed dial, and a tiny aperture display. It could come in three colour variants—black, brown and silver.

Even though Nikon is still tight-lipped around this, an announcement could be expected around June 28 and shipping could commence by the end of next month. Once Nikon makes an official announcement, we will get to know when it will hit the stores in India.