Motorola has unveiled the new edition of its Edge S handset. The new edition features a different colour variant while the specifications remain the same. The price, however is lower for the new edition. The phone is available for purchase in China through the official Motorola website at CNY 1,999 (Rs 22,700). This makes this edition the cheapest flagship phone to be currently sold in China.

The Motorola Edge S is the first Motorola device to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoC. The phone in particular uses the Snapdragon 870, which itself is an overcooked Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The SoC is the latest from Qualcomm in the Snapdragon line.

In terms of other specifications, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch LCD with a resolution of Ultrawide HD 2520×1080 pixels and a screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone also supports HDR10. The new phone is only available in one storage variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.