Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion launched in India; check specs, prices, other details

Motorola has launched Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India on August 17. Both the devices will be available on Flipkart along with other retail stores from August 27. The newly-launched products are 5G smartphones with an assured upgrade to Android 12 and 13 along with two years of security updates. Both come with business-grade security throug ThinkShield for mobile solution.

The devices will give tough competition to OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, and the Samsung Galaxy A series phones.

Motorola Edge 20

The Motorola Edge 20 features 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone has been launched in two colour variants -- Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl. The device has 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-Bit HDR 10+ AMOLED screen. It comes with a display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 2460X1080 pixel resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor with an Android 11 operating system.

The handset has a 108 MP triple rear camera setup. It is coupled with an 8MP sensor with 3x telephoto abilities and f/2.4 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the company has provided a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.25 aperture. It runs on a 4000mAh battery and supports a 30W USB Type0C Turbocharger. In addition to this, the phone has features like Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and some sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features 6 GM RAM with 128 GB storage at a price of Rs 21,499, while the 8 GM RAM with 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999. The dual-SIM phone runs on MyUX and is based on Android 11. It comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixel, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. It offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.25 lens. It has the same set of sensors as Motorola Edge 20. The smartphone supports a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast-charging support.