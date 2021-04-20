  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Updated : April 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST

MPL has over 70 million users in India and 3.5 million in Indonesia.
GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple platforms including PC, console and mobile phones.
GamingMonk has a registered user base of over 1.3 million users.
Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio
Published : April 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 20: 2.59 lakh new cases, total death toll climbs to 1.80 lakh

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 20: 2.59 lakh new cases, total death toll climbs to 1.80 lakh

ACC Q1 Earnings: Low operating costs unlikely to sustain, says Edelweiss Securities

ACC Q1 Earnings: Low operating costs unlikely to sustain, says Edelweiss Securities

Markets pare gains to fall 1% on COVID concerns; IT, banks, FMCG drag most

Markets pare gains to fall 1% on COVID concerns; IT, banks, FMCG drag most

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement