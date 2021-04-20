Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio Updated : April 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST MPL has over 70 million users in India and 3.5 million in Indonesia. GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple platforms including PC, console and mobile phones. GamingMonk has a registered user base of over 1.3 million users. Published : April 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply