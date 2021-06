Tech giant Microsoft will virtually launch the next generation of Windows on June 24. “Looking forward to June 24th, hope you’ll join us!,” tweeted Chief Product Officer Panos Panay with an invitation link that takes you to the upcoming Microsoft event titled ‘Join us to see what's next for Windows’.

The event will be live-streamed, but that's all that the company is revealing at the moment.

The invite to the event comes a week after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the future of the Windows operating system at its keynote address during the Build 2021 developer conference.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” said Nadella.

“Our promise to you is this: We will create more opportunities for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications,” he further added.

Computer Weekly had earlier reported that Microsoft is set to deliver not one, but two major updates to Windows in 2021.

According to them, the first major update would be Windows 10X, a new, lighter-weight version of Windows for new hardware, while the second will be a long-awaited user interface refresh of Windows 10, with user interface elements already being tested out on Xbox.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Microsoft was preparing to redesign the icons from its Windows 95 days for the new updated Sun Valley, the codename for Microsoft's plan to overhaul Windows. As per reports, the tech giant has planned a "sweeping visual rejuvenation" for Windows 10 update which is expected later this year and has been slowly improving its icons.

This news brings a massive wave of enthusiasm for techies, tech enthusiasts and the general public alike. Windows is one of the most popular operating systems out there and everyone is keen to know what the future holds for this OS that has been a part of so many lives, over the past so many years.