Days after Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, announced that the mobile manufacturer would integrate further with Oppo, a leaked memo has shown that OnePlus will become an Oppo sub-brand.

"With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however, (it) will continue to function as an independent entity," read the internal memo from OnePlus.

"With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products," the memo added.

While OnePlus had entered the smartphone market in a disruptive and enigmatic style in 2013, it is not exactly the start-up that many think it is. Carl Pei and Pete Lau had founded OnePlus after leaving Oppo, but the connections don’t end there.

Both Oppo and OnePlus are owned by BBK Electronics. While it’s not a household name, the Chinese smartphone company owns Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus. Over the years, users have also noticed similarities between Oppo and OnePlus handsets and the cross-compatibility between the two brands.

OnePlus’s previous explanation on the matter was that "OnePlus leases Oppo’s manufacturing line and shares part of the supply chain resources with Oppo," but new developments show that the two companies are going to be integrating further, with the entities finally acknowledging the relationship.

OnePlus and Oppo had already announced the merger of their R&D division early in the year, and further integration will not make much of a difference for consumers of both brands. With the two companies so closely connected since the beginning, it is unlikely that there will be a significant shift in the end products.