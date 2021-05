The deadline for complying with the central government’s new rules under the IT Act ended on May 25 with several tech companies failing to fulfil the user data privacy compliance measures.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 mandates a three tier grievance redressal system and more transparency regarding the content moderation process on social media platforms. The government had introduced the IT Rules 2021 in February and companies were given three months to fulfil all requirements.

Now, it is to be seen whether the non-complying companies will face blockage of services or criminal action as the compliance deadline is over. However, these new rules aren't the only key laws that regulate the multinational tech companies, including the social media giants.

Here are some of the key laws which regulate the tech companies and social media platforms in the country.

Information Technology Act, 2000

The Information Technology Act, 2000 is the primary legislation in the country that governs all digital technology related matters. It covers the vast ambit of web content to privacy and more.

The Act was introduced at the time when the use of the internet was just starting to proliferate in India. The Act and its associated rules mandate the guidelines that most tech platforms will have to adhere to.

Section 66 - Hacking into any digital device or system using a computer system.

Section 66E - Publishing private pictures of any individual without their consent on the internet or any such accessible platform.

Section 66F - Any act of cyber terrorism (ransomware attacks, data breaches, etc meant to cause harm)

Section 67 - Publishing any obscene (sexual) material in electronic form on various platforms.

Section 68 - Failure to comply with the orders of the central government pursuant to the rest of the Act.

Section 69 - Failure or refusal to decrypt data when asked the government.

Section 72 - Breach of confidentiality and privacy.

Two New Laws

Apart from the IT Act, there are two new important legislations that have been introduced.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), 2021 has already been passed and governs the roles and responsibilities of social media intermediaries.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which will bring more comprehensive legislation for data privacy in the country, is currently under deliberation in the Parliament.