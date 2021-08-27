iPhone 13 series may be launched on September 14; check expected features

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September, where it will introduce four new variants -- iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. All four variants are reported to go up for pre-order a few days after the launch.

According to IT Home, a Chinese e-commerce website and FrontPage Tech, the company is planning the launch for September 14. The phone may be available for pre-order on September 17 and may go on a sale from September 24. Apple may also launch Airpods 3 on September 30.

MacRumors quoted that since March, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has asserted that iPhone 13 series will include 1TB storage options. This storage capacity will be double the current highest, which is 512 GB for iPhone 12.

Mac Rumors also said the iPhone 13 Pro models may also carry an improved ultra-wide lens, with an upgrade from a 5-element lens to a 6-element lens along with autofocus. This would be an upgrade over the fixed focal length ultra-wide camera in the present iPhone 12 models. The website added that all the models of the iPhone 13 ranging from the lowest end to the highest variant, will feature LiDAR sensors. This will allow more realistic AR experiences and improved auto-focus in low-light scenes.

Talking about other speculated features of the phone, it could feature a Face ID that could recognise your face even if you are wearing a mask and foggy glasses. It is expected to be powered by Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is an upgrade to the A14 Bionic chip. The smartphone is also expected to sport a smaller notch and it may offer a bigger display. One can expect an improved display with a higher refresh rate support only with high-end iPhone 13 variants.