Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook, is working on a 'Bonuses' feature which will allow creators to earn money via their Reels videos. Developer Alessandro Paluzzi had first spotted this and a screenshot shared by him confirmed the same.

The 'Bonuses' option will shortly be available for the video creators only, and not for its regular users. The added bonus, as seen in the screenshot, is that the creators will get paid whenever they upload new videos through Instagram Reels.

Though the details are currently sketchy, it is believed that the monetisation option will be accessible to creators who have a good upload volume or high audience engagement metrics. Also, the creators should first cross the ‘Bonus thresholds’ to be eligible for earning money.

Alessandro Paluzzi’s screenshots indicated that the creators will also be able to track their earning progress. The Facebook-owned company has enticed creators further by saying more opportunities will be made available in future.

Though not launched and still under development, its new recently added 'Insights' feature is available for Reels and Live broadcasts. For Reels, the platform will be showing new metrics including plays, accounts reached, likes, comments, saves and shares. For Live Reels, users will get data on accounts reached, peak concurrent viewers, comments and shares.

With these updates, content creators and businesses can now understand better and evaluate their performance on their ‘Professional Dashboard.’ These metrics will also be included in the ‘Account Insights’ section to give a broader picture of how videos shared through Reels and Live perform.