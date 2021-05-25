Instagram likely to launch two-factor authentication system with WhatsApp Updated : May 25, 2021 20:47:14 IST Instagram yet to make it official; Google already has 2-factor authentication in place Insta users will get the option of receiving 2FA codes on WhatsApp, according to a tipster 2FA verifies a login attempt through access to the account owner's mobile number or email ID Published : May 25, 2021 08:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply