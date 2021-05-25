Instagram likely to launch two-factor authentication system with WhatsApp

Like Google’s default two-factor authentication (2FA) system for logging in to all its accounts, Facebook-owned Instagram is expected to roll out the same feature, even as there is no official announcement yet.

According to a recent leak, as reported by BGR.in, Instagram is planning to adopt the 2FA system with the help of WhatsApp messaging. If the reports are true, Insta users will get an option of receiving the 2FA codes on WhatsApp.

As per the tipster, Alessandro Paluzzi, once Instagram users have provided their ID and password, the 2FA service will send a One-time Password (OTP) to the verified phone number.

But Instagram is yet to reveal the feature officially.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of receiving authentication codes (2FA) on #WhatsApp 👀 pic.twitter.com/OeNwHZRArm — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 22, 2021

"Instagram is working on the possibility of receiving authentication codes (2FA) on WhatsApp," he tweeted.

He posted two pictures on the feature that reportedly stressed that the service needed phone numbers only for getting the codes and that WhatsApp won’t store any of the user data. Users will also need to enable the SMS-based option, revealed the tweet.

He then added, "It should be obvious, but it's better to specify: users will NOT be forced to activate this setting, it will be completely optional."

What is 2FA?

Two-factor authentication is a process to verify a login attempt by web services through secondary access to the account owner. The access can be through a phone number and/or an email address.

To use your mobile phone, the number needs to be registered with the web service provider (Google in case of the above-mentioned example), to verify your identity by either clicking on a texted/emailed link or typing in a number sent by an authenticator app.

The 2FA system is used to enhance web account security against hackers and malicious software.

Facebook has been planning to unify its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, besides messaging application WhatsApp, which have often been found sharing features like stories, for some time.