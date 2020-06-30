  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech
Business

Indian social app Chingari on fire, logs over 3 million downloads

Updated : June 30, 2020 03:16 PM IST

Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra "who never used TikTok" has downloaded Chingari and tweeted about it, saying "More power to you".
The Chingari app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. 
Indian social app Chingari on fire, logs over 3 million downloads

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement