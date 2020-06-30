Business Indian social app Chingari on fire, logs over 3 million downloads Updated : June 30, 2020 03:16 PM IST Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed. Industrialist Anand Mahindra "who never used TikTok" has downloaded Chingari and tweeted about it, saying "More power to you". The Chingari app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply