Indian Google Pay users can now receive money directly from US

Updated : May 12, 2021 11:22:20 IST

Remittance feature does not allow a vice-versa transaction
Google partners with Western Union and Wise for direct fund transfer
For now, India and Singapore chosen for this service; company to expand this worldwide by 2021-end
Published : May 12, 2021 11:19 PM IST

