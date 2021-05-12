Indian Google Pay users can now receive money directly from US Updated : May 12, 2021 11:22:20 IST Remittance feature does not allow a vice-versa transaction Google partners with Western Union and Wise for direct fund transfer For now, India and Singapore chosen for this service; company to expand this worldwide by 2021-end Published : May 12, 2021 11:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply