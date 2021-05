Taiwan-based HTC has confirmed the launch of two virtual reality (VR) headsets under the Vive brand. The Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 will be launched next month, company officials said at the Vivecon conference.

Vive Pro 2

Touted as the successor to the original Vive Pro, it features a 120-degree field of view, 120Hz refresh rate, and 'premium 5K fidelity.’ The tech company has also committed to support the Valve Index Knuckles and the recently-announced Vive face tracker and backward compatibility. This ensures that all previous Vive accessories, trackers, and controllers are supported.

Pro 2 pre-orders have opened at the Vive website at a cost of $749, with the launch date scheduled for June 4. A full kit release -- including headset, base station 2.0 trackers and Vive controllers -- is slated for August 4, at a hefty price of $1399.

Vive Focus 3

The professional VR headset, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2, is the latest from the HTC stable. Branded as the Vive Focus 3, it maintains the same 5k resolution and field of view as the Pro 2 but has plugged in a host of features such as replacing the headphones with headband-mounted speakers; and magnetic inner cushioning for easy cleaning and sharing between multiple users.

It also comes with a newer version of the core Vive software, VIVE Reality System 2.0, and promises to be more streamlined and professional, according to company officials. One drawback that is noticeable in this headset is the lower refresh rate than the Pro 2, offering only 90Hz.

The headset also comes with two Vive Focus 3 controllers and a 24-month business warranty. Comparably, the Focus 3 is far sleeker in design and its ergonomics gives it a head-start on the Pro 2. Both are expensive compared to the competition, such as Quest 2.