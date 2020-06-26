Smart Tech How WFH became a reality & why it is here to stay! Updated : June 26, 2020 04:07 PM IST Traditionally, there has been a negative sentiment that has been associated with WFH. It has been often stated that people working from home tend to be low on productivity. If done correctly, an employee working from home could be more productive than the one at the office. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply