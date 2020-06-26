  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech
Smart Tech

How WFH became a reality & why it is here to stay!

Updated : June 26, 2020 04:07 PM IST

Traditionally, there has been a negative sentiment that has been associated with WFH.
It has been often stated that people working from home tend to be low on productivity.
If done correctly, an employee working from home could be more productive than the one at the office.
How WFH became a reality & why it is here to stay!

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher, over 1%; Infosys, HDFC Bank contribute gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher, over 1%; Infosys, HDFC Bank contribute gains

EPF rate likely to be cut to 8.1% for FY20; EPFO board to meet soon

EPF rate likely to be cut to 8.1% for FY20; EPFO board to meet soon

IRCTC shares fall over 5% as it sees hit on revenues, profitability in Q1

IRCTC shares fall over 5% as it sees hit on revenues, profitability in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement