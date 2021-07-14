How to check if your Instagram account was hacked? Here's a step-by-step guide

Instagram has unveiled a new feature that will protect users against cybersecurity attacks. The new feature will help users secure their accounts that may have been hacked.

The company said the new feature, Security Checkup, will guide users through the process of securing their hacked accounts. The steps include reviewing login activity to the account, checking profile information, verifying the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information like a phone number or email.

The hugely popular social media platform also added in its blog post certain steps that users can take to improve their account’s security. These include two-factor authentication and login requests, along with general tips for safety on internet apps.

The company also said that in the coming weeks users in certain regions will be able to use their WhatsApp number for two-factor authentication along with existing methods like phone number, or an authenticator app like Duo Mobile or Google Authentication.

The Facebook-owned social media site also warned users of an increase in the number of phishing attempts on the platform. Phishing is a cybercrime where perpetrators pretend to belong to a legitimate business or organisation to steal private data from users through phone calls, texts or websites.

"These messages are often scams and violate our policies. Instagram will never send you a DM. When we discover these kinds of scams, we take action against them. But we also encourage you to report the content and block the account," Instagram said.

"We’ve also made significant updates to our Support Inbox, so you can find out the latest information about what’s happening with your reports, or find out if any of your posts are violating our policies," the company added.