All you need to know about Twitter’s updated privacy policy

Twitter has updated many of its features in the last few months. Recently, the social networking platform announced its updated privacy policy which comes into effect from August 19. Twitter informed users about the terms of service and the changes in its privacy policy around Twitter Blue, Twitter Spaces, and Payment Features.

Twitter said, “We believe you should always know what data we collect from you and how we use it, and that you should have meaningful control over both. We want to empower you to make the best decisions about the information that you share with us.”

The company said that the company uses tweets, content read, liked, or retweeted by users to determine what topics they are interested in.

Twitter Spaces

Twitter Spaces is a key part of the updated privacy policy. This social audio feature allows users to join virtual rooms where they can engage in real-time conversations with others. Twitter explained that the company produces audio transcripts for all the conversations taking place on the platform. The text is scrutinised for any potential violation of Twitter’s rules and guidelines. The company said this is also used to make improvements to the way Twitter Spaces works.

Payments

Twitter said that it receives payment information from a user like their credit card/debit card number, card expiration date, CVV code, and billing address. Most of the payments are made in order to purchase advertising or other offerings provided by the platform. The company said when a payment is made directly to Twitter or through an intermediary, it receives the information about the transaction such as when it was made or when a subscription is about to expire or up for renewal.

Video content

To improve user experience, the social networking platform works with third party partners to display their video content. Twitter said when a user watches or interacts with content from these partners, they may receive and process their personal information or data as described in their privacy policy. Twitter said if a user does not want the content to play automatically, they can adjust their autoplay settings. If a user shares personal information like direct messages or protected tweets with someone else who can access Twitter, it should be kept in mind that data may be shared with the third party service partner.