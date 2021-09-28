Google’s Gmail, YouTube, Maps and other apps no longer accessible on these devices

Google has withdrawn support for its own apps -- including Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Calendar and others -- from millions of older phones with dated Android versions.

Users with Android 2.3.7, which was launched in 2010 or any other version lower than that, will not be able to access these applications from September 27.

Google has called the move an effort to keep its users safe. “As part of our efforts we have been taking lately to keep our users safe, Google will not allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or other lower versions starting from September 27,” Google said in a statement.

Users may get errors when they try to access Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube and Maps, it added.

The company has requested users to upgrade their Android versions to 3.0 if their device supports it to continue using these applications. "We suggest our users to update to a newer Android version (3.0+) if devices have the capability," said Google’s community manager Zak Pollack.

Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, Sony Xperia S, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Lenovo K800, among other devices, will be affected by the development.

This isn't the first time Google has brought such a regulation. The firm keeps dropping support for the older versions of its operating system as they could invite bugs and hackers.