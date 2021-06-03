Google unveils new policy for cryptocurrency ads

Internet giant Google has introduced a new policy for cryptocurrency advertisements and this policy will apply globally to all accounts that advertise these financial products.

The Google Advertising Policies help page mentions, “Advertisers who promote complex speculative financial products (Contracts for Difference, rolling spot forex, financial spread betting, and synonymous products) or cryptocurrency exchanges are allowed to advertise through Google Ads, but they must be certified by Google, and their products, landing pages, and ads must meet all local legal requirements of the country they want to get certified for.”

The notice elaborates on the company’s update regarding its existing financial products and services policy and the updates that are due in August. "Beginning August 3, advertisers offering cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets targeting the United States may advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google," said the tech giant.

The company further explained how advertisers can now be certified. For that, they must be duly registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) "as a Money Services Business and with at least one state as a money transmitter." Alternatively, the advertisers can be "a federal or state-chartered bank entity."

Google also noted that the advertisers must meet all relevant legal requirements, including state, local, and federal laws and they must also "ensure their ads and landing pages comply with all Google Ads policies."

Meanwhile, Google also clarified about the kind of advertisements that are not allowed. Advertisements for initial coin offerings (ICOs), decentralised finance (DeFi) trading protocols or otherwise promoting the purchase, sale, or trade of cryptocurrencies or related products are not allowed. Advertisement destinations that aggregate or compare issuers of cryptocurrencies or related products are also prohibited.

On May 31, Coinbase Global Inc launched a facility, in association with Apple and Google, which will allow users to add cards from their accounts to the payment apps run by the two tech giants. They could then be used to buy everyday goods with digital currencies. All cryptocurrencies will be automatically converted to US Dollars and the fund will get transferred to a customer's Coinbase Card for use in purchases and ATM withdrawals, the company clarified.