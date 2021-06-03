Google unveils new policy for cryptocurrency ads Updated : June 03, 2021 17:33:14 IST Crypto advertisers will now have to be certified by Google; must meet legal needs of country where they seek certification New rules to come into effect in August, all prior crypto exchange certifications to be revoked Advertisements for ICOs, DeFi trading protocols, trade of cryptocurrencies still not allowed Published : June 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply