Google will soon allow users of Android devices to opt out of being tracked by advertisers. The option will be available for users later this year with a Google Play services update said Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company.

With the option enabled, mobile app developers will not be able to see users’ unique advertising ID, which allows them to show personalised ads to users based on their activity and other data parameters collected through user interactions.

Bloomberg reported that Google has been looking for solutions to provide more privacy to its mobile and tablet users but with less stringent options than Apple. Apple had earlier this year launched iOS 14.5 update for its devices that would ask users for permission before sharing their IDFA (Identifier For Advertisers) tag with any app. Apple’s move had set of a feud between Apple and fellow tech giants Google and Facebook as it meant losses in billions.

However, the new option for Android users will only be available for devices running Android 12 OS. The opt-out feature will be expanded to other Android systems later. While Android users can already opt out of personalised ads by going to their Settings > Google > Ads, the option doesn’t stop their IDFA tag from being tracked.