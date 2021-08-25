Google shifts focus to become an ‘India-first’ company

Google on August 25 launched a slew of initiatives to reiterate its commitment to online safety. The internet giant launched the Google Safety Centre in eight Indian languages and user education programmes, announcing its shift from an India-focused company to an India-first entity.

The user education plan will focus on online safety for kids and families. Google will partner with Indian comic book publisher Amar Chitra Katha to weave safety lessons through popular comic book characters across eight Indian languages. It will also expand resources for its Trust and Safety teams in India.

“Today, people use the internet in their local languages. Shopkeepers are accepting digital payments. We have also worked to empower women in rural India through our initiatives. In the process, we have gone from an India-focused company to an India-first company,” said Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President of Google India.

“We are committed to protecting our users every day by using the world’s most advanced security infrastructure, treating their data with the utmost responsibility, and giving them complete control over their data” he added.

India is being propelled as the leading user of the internet in the world with 600 million Indians using the internet at present. COVID-19 has been a catalyst in accelerating digital adoption in India, which has also increased the need to strengthen safety and security of the users, added Gupta speaking at a virtual event, ‘Safer with Google.’

“Given the exciting diversity of the Indian internet ecosystem, we are looking forward to working with partners to share the capabilities we have developed over the years and learn from others as well,” said Kristie Canegallo, Vice President, Trust and Safety, Google.

Google also initiated new global policies, including making product changes to Google accounts for people under 18 across YouTube, Search, Location History, Play and Google Workspace. It has taken measures to prevent age-sensitive advertisements from being shown to teens. Google will show features on YouTube that encourage digital wellbeing, targeting both parents and children.