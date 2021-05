According to the latest leaks, Google’s flagship phones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with custom processors that the company will be making in collaboration with major electronics producer Samsung. The new systems-on-chip (SoC) has been codenamed ‘Whitechapel.’ The older Pixel models were using the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

According to tipsters, ‘Whitechapel’ will have performance somewhere between Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 865, with its performance most likely to be equivalent to that of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The chip has also been tipped to be a 5nm SoC. The ‘Whitechapel’ chipset will be trying to improve machine learning and AI processes to capitalise on Google task processes. The SoC will be using a Mali GPU as well, with Google having no mobile graphics division.

While no other details are available about ‘Whitechapel,’ some details have been revealed about the upcoming flagship phones.

Pixel 6 is expected to come with a Full HD+ display and 120 Hz refresh rate while the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro will have a QHD+ display and the same refresh rate.

These phones will be the first from the Pixel line-up to have a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 Pro will also come with a 5000 mAh battery kit, according to the same tipsters.

The premium features are expected to come at a premium price point and the standard phone is expected to be available starting from Rs 51,299 in India.