Google Pixel 4a is set to be launched on Monday as the Technology major's latest affordable smartphone offering. The much-awaited phone was rumoured to make a debut at Google I/O in May, but the event was cancelled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Google had launched its Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL last May with a starting price of Rs 39,999.

The Pixel 4a price is likely to cost around $299, which comes in around a little over Rs 22,000 for the 64 GB storage and $349 (over Rs 26,000) for the 128 GB version, according to a Gadgets360 report. The phone's India pricing details are officially revealed as yet, the tech news website report added.

The Google Pixel 4a is likely to run on Android 10 with the latest security updates. The phone is likely to have a 5.8-inch full-HD plus screen along with a hole-punch design, the Gadgets 360 report added.

The phone reportedly will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB of RAM, it said. It will have two storage options - 64 GB and 128 GB.

The Google Pixel 4a would come with a single, 12.2-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with video recording capabilities of the Pixel 4, the Gadgets 360 report said. The smartphone is also said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera, it added.