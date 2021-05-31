Google Photos to end free unlimited storage from June 1: Here are other options

Google Photos will no longer allow unlimited storage for image and video backups from June 1. Users will have a 15 GB free storage limit for each Google account post-June 1, and will be shared across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

For users, the choice is either to manage storage space on existing Google Photos accounts or buy additional space from Google One.

Apart from Google Photos, there are other online sources which also offer free photo storage facilities. Google users can explore these online photo storage alternatives.

Microsoft OneDrive

If you are a Microsoft services user then OneDrive is a good bet. Pricing wise, you get 100 GB storage only for Rs 140 a month. The basic storage plan is free though but has a capacity of 5GB only.

The other option is the Microsoft 365 Personal plan that costs Rs 489 a month or Rs 4,899 annually. You get One TB of storage plus access to Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and Powerpoint as a part of this package.

Apple iCloud and Apple One

If you are a die-hard Apple fan, then you have two choices to choose from: iCloud plan or the Apple One. The Apple One is a bundled subscription of services that offers iCloud storage and access to Apple Arcade, TV+ and Music.

The iCloud storage plan starts at Rs 75 for 50GB, Rs 219 for 200GB and Rs 749 for 2TB storage while the Apple One Plan is pegged at Rs 195 per month.

Amazon Photos

Amazon Photos, from the stable of Amazon, has features like editing and sharing. Amazon also allows users to share with up to 5 family members. For a user who has an Amazon Prime membership, it is a part of the bundled package, while for non-users it costs roughly Rs 150 per month for 100 GB of storage.

DigiBoxx

DigiBoxx, a Made in India company, lets you manage your pictures, videos, documents, folders, assets on-the-go, on any device and also offers 20GB of storage space for free. It has features like end-to-end encryption and also supports Gmail integration.

A 100GB storage plan costs Rs 30 per month, whereas the annual plan costs Rs 360 for 5TB of storage.

DropBox

DropBox is not only a file sharing platform but it offers much more. Dropbox is a cloud storage platform with features like DropBox Passwords and DropBox Transfers. The pioneer in storage offers 2GB free storage. Under the paid plan, storage and other benefit features start at Rs 730 a month.

Flickr Pro

One of the earliest and most popular online photo management platforms, Flickr has a Pro feature under which users get access to unlimited storage and other benefits at a monthly cost of Rs 580 and an annual plan at around Rs 5,200.