Google Photos to end free unlimited storage from June 1: Here are other options Updated : May 31, 2021 20:49:10 IST Indian platform DigiBoxx offers 100GB storage plan at Rs 30/month, 5TB at Rs 360/year With Microsoft OneDrive you get 100 GB storage at Rs 140 a month Apple fans can choose iCloud plans or go for Apple One bundle Published : May 31, 2021 08:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply