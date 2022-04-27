Gizmore launches its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch, priced at Rs 2,499

India-based smart accessories and audio brand Gizmore has launched its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch with premium features and an affordable price tag.

The GIZFIT 910 PRO, which the company says will be priced at Rs 2,499, will feature a 1.69-inch screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits brightness encased in a metallic shell. The smartwatch will be equipped with in-built AI voice assistant, Bluetooth-calling capabilities, water resistance, GPS-based navigation and a seven-day batter life. The 910 PRO and its non-pro sibling are available on e-commerce websites and brick-and-mortar stores starting today.

“We have already started to manufacture products in our home audio range in India and now with GIZFIT 910 PRO, we are looking at shifting the production of our smartwatch portfolio to India,” Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder, Gizmore, said in a press release.

The company recently launched its Trolley speakers WHEELZ T1501 N & T1000 PRO.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watch as a multi-sports mode to track indoor and outdoor activities such as yoga, swimming, running, walking, etc. The smartwatch can also monitor blood pressure, heartbeat, and SpO2 levels. “To help users keep themselves hydrated, GIZFIT 910 PRO comes with a hydration alert that prompts them to have water at regular intervals,” the release said.

