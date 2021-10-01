Flipkart teases mega discount on iPhone 12 in teaser ahead of Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days are just about to begin on October 3. The Walmart-owned company will be offering huge discounts on smartphones, electronics, laptops, accessories, headphones, speakers etc. It has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to customers on all purchases.

Recently, the company announced a massive discount on Apple’s iPhone 12 during the sale. The e-commerce giant has however not disclosed the sale price of the device yet.

Guess the Price of your Favourite iPhone 12 This Big Billion Day on Flipkart.🥳🥳🥳 Hint: This is the craziest ever deal on an iPhone!🔥🔥#ContestAlert #TheBigBillionDays #Flipkart*T&C apply, limited period offer, for details visit https://t.co/JHhXXAuOLi— Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 27, 2021

The company is creating hype with its teaser in the tweet. The tweet shows a slot machine with numbers and Flipkart asking users to “guess the number”. The machine does not show any number except for Rs 49,999, which gives a hint regarding the price of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 is expected to go on sale for Rs 49,999. The phone was being sold for Rs 79,999 just a couple of months back. This means a Rs 29,901 discount on the iPhone 12. Also, recently after the launch of Apple’s new phone iPhone 13, the iPhone 12’s price was reduced to Rs. 65,900.

The Flipkart offer price is still Rs 15,901 less than the reduced price of Apple’s iPhone 12. The users might also get additional discounts on bank cards etc. Furthermore, the company will also offer an assured cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions.

Talking about other variants, the iPhone 11 is expected to be available under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart and on Amazon as well.