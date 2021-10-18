Flipkart Diwali Sale: Check out top deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops

The festive season is a time when many of us shop for high-ticket items. Heavy discounts and offers make it easier for us to splurge on the mobile phone or laptop we always wanted to buy. The Flipkart Diwali Sale has plenty of offers across a wide variety of categories such as household goods, furniture, clothing, electronics, and more.

Here are some of the top deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras in the Flipkart Diwali Sale.

iPhone 12 mini

Apple's iPhone 12 mini is available on Flipkart at an enticing 29 percent discount. The phone, with its 64 GB variant, is available at Rs 42,099 instead of the earlier Rs 59,900. Buyers can also avail of offers of up to Rs 15,650 by exchanging their older phones.

OPPO F17 Pro

One of the top-of-the-line phones from OPPO , is available under a discount of 30 percent. The OPPO F17 Pro is available at a price of Rs 17,990, compared to the starting price of Rs 25,990. You can also avail of an extra exchange discount of Rs 15,650.

Dell Inspiron 3502

Dell's mid-range laptop, the Inspiron 3502 is also available on sale on Flipkart. The lightweight laptop is available at Rs 30,790 against the MRP of Rs 44,215. Customers can exchange their old laptops to get further discounts of up to Rs 18,100.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7