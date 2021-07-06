FASTag for cars, UPI for 2-wheelers at Delhi Metro's first cashless parking; check details here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on July 6 introduced India's first FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based parking facility at Kashmere Gate Metro station. It will help vehicle owners save time they would have otherwise spent in entry and exit and payment queues.

Launched as a pilot project at Kashmere Gate, the DMRC is planning to set up a similar system at other parking facilities across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

This exclusively cashless parking facility, which can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers, has been opened near Gate No. 6 of Kashmere Gate Metro station.

The four-wheelers can now enter and exit the Kashmere Gate parking lot and pay the fee through FASTag, an electronic toll collection system. It also means that only vehicles with a FASTag will be allowed to park in this facility.

"The parking fee will be deducted through FASTag, thus reducing the time for entry-exit and payment," said the DMRC in a statement.

Two-wheelers can enter and exit by swiping the DMRC smart card, which will be used for registering the respective timings and calculating the fare. No money will be deducted from the card.

"The parking fee can be paid by UPI apps through scanning a QR Code. In the future, the payment can be made through DMRC/NCMC cards," the statement read.

The Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for auto-rickshaws, taxi and e-rickshaws were also inaugurated at the Kashmere Gate metro station as part of the Multi-Model Integration (MMI) initiative. "The lanes will ensure smooth movement of vehicles and enhance the last-mile connectivity," the DMRC statement read.

Under the MMI, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is also establishing a food court at the metro station, while the DMRC is constructing a three-lane bus terminal with a capacity of five buses in each lane.