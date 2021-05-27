Facebook users complain of disappearing ‘dark mode’ across Androd, iOS platforms Updated : May 27, 2021 17:29:39 IST Users rant on Twitter; Facebook yet to confirm what caused the glitch Disappearing dark mode may be due to updates received by App Store and Google Play Store apps in last 24 hours FB said to be focusing on Android; Techradar figures way to get back dark mode in iPhone app Published : May 27, 2021 05:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply