Facebook users complain of disappearing ‘dark mode’ across Androd, iOS platforms

Updated : May 27, 2021 17:29:39 IST

Users rant on Twitter; Facebook yet to confirm what caused the glitch
Disappearing dark mode may be due to updates received by App Store and Google Play Store apps in last 24 hours
FB said to be focusing on Android; Techradar figures way to get back dark mode in iPhone app
Published : May 27, 2021 05:29 PM IST

