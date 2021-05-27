Facebook users complain of disappearing ‘dark mode’ across Androd, iOS platforms

A number of Facebook users across the globe have been complaining that the dark mode option on the social media platform has disappeared from Android and iOS devices since May 26.

Many users have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to share their grievances with Facebook’s dark mode support.

Facebook is yet to confirm what has caused the dark mode support to disappear from Android phones and iPhones, even as Screen Rant says the reason could be an update received by both the apps in the last 24 hours. Google Play Store and App Store listings confirmed that they received an update in the last 24 hours.

According to the website, some complaints seem to indicate that it is not just the dark mode that disappeared, but the overall style has reverted to an older version.

Facebook tested the dark mode feature throughout 2020, before making it available to all users.

According to Techradar, Facebook as of now is focusing on the Android dark mode issue. A Facebook spokesperson acknowledged the issue, but only for the Android app. "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing certain features on Facebook's Android app," a spokesperson of Facebook said.

Another Facebook spokesperson told Tom’s Guide that they have solved the issue on the Android app. "We have restored the service for a technical issue that caused some people to have trouble accessing certain features on Facebook’s Android app," the spokesperson told Tom’s Guide.

However, Techradar claimed that they have been able to figure out how to turn on the Facebook dark mode in the iPhone app with some fidgeting. Techradar suggested the following steps to fix the issue in iOS devices.

First, uninstall Facebook and then reinstall it. Still, if the dark mode isn't accessible, force quit the app by sliding you finger up from the bottom of the home screen slightly, and then swipe up on the Facebook app. Next, go to the app section in iPhone's ‘Settings’ and select Facebook. In the Facebook app setting, turn on ‘Upload HD video’ and ‘Upload HD photos,’ Techradar suggested.

Techradar claimed this trick helped them to get the Facebook dark mode back on at least three different iPhones.

It isn’t the first time that this issue has cropped up for Android users. Earlier this month, they reported a similar situation that rectified itself without confirmation or warning from Facebook.

Some users, however, are now reporting that Facebook’s dark mode is reappearing, according to Techradar.

How to Enable Facebook Dark Mode

For Android devices, tap the menu icon at the top right of the app. For iPhones, touch the three lines in the bottom right-hand corner, select ‘Settings and Privacy,’ represented by a cog icon.