Facebook will launch its own smartwatch and compete with market leaders like Apple and Samsung for the smart accessory market, according to a report from The Information.

The device will feature a display with two cameras that can be detached from the wrist for taking pictures and videos that can be shared across Facebook’s suite of apps, including Instagram.

Facebook has produced very little hardware before. From its small catalogue, the virtual reality headset Oculus has seen the greatest success. Other products include video-calling devices called Portal and Portal Plus. None of these devices were launched in India.

The Facebook watch is expected to release in 2022, reported The Verge. According to reports, it will be priced at around $400 or Rs 29,300. Other variants of the smartwatch are also currently under development.

The watch will feature two cameras, a front and rear one. The front camera is mostly intended to be used for video calling, while the rear camera will be able to capture 1080p videos. The rear camera will have to be detached from its stainless steel metal framing before it can be used.

The device will reportedly not require to be paired with any phone to work. Facebook is in talks with some major US telecom carriers to support LTE connectivity in the watch. Other companies have been roped in as well for the accessories that are used to attach the camera to things like backpacks.