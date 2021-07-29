Facebook pauses Oculus Quest 2 sale after over 5,000 users report skin irritation

Facebook has paused temporarily the sale of its VR headset Oculus Quest 2 after reports of skin irritation. It is also recalling a component in around 4 million of the devices. The move is part of a joint voluntary recall of the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada.

The California-based tech giant in a recent blog post said that a very small percentage of Quest 2 customers experienced skin irritation after using the removable foam facial interface that sits around a user's eyes and nose and acts as a cushion between the headset and their face

Facebook has introduced a new silicone cover to ensure its products are comfortable and safe for everyone. Everyone who already owns a Quest 2 can receive a free silicone cover that fits over the Quest 2 foam facial interface, the company announced.

“The new silicone cover fits over the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface and starting on August 24, all Quest 2 headsets will come with a silicone cover included in every box,” Facebook mentioned.

According to the CPSC post, there are nearly 4 million units out there that need to be changed.

Consumers who experience skin irritation or reaction have been asked to stop using the recalled foam facial interface, and contact Facebook Technologies to receive a free silicone cover. Facebook Technologies is also contacting all Quest 2 users directly. The firm has received nearly 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and nearly 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said in its recall alert that the foam facial interfaces can cause facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps. However, Facebook denied the use of any hazardous material in the product and assured that the company took skin irritation reports very seriously.

“Our investigation determined that our manufacturing process is safe, meaning no unexpected nor hazardous contaminants were found in the Quest 2 foam interface or manufacturing process,” it said.

The company’s experts have advised that skin irritation can occur in some segments of the population from many household items—even things like tomatoes or shampoo—and that the rates we’ve seen are in line with expectations.