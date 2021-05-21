Explained: Why hackers prefer ransomware payment in Bitcoin Updated : May 21, 2021 21:07:19 IST US fuel giant Colonial Pipeline recently paid ransom in 75 Bitcoins to DarkSide The DarkSide hackers group received $90 million in Bitcoin from around 47 victims Hackers prefer Bitcoin as it is anonymous, confidential, and hard to trace Published : May 21, 2021 09:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply