European Parliament demands universal mobile phone charger in clash with Apple

Updated : January 30, 2020 08:33 PM IST

European legislators have been pushing for a universal charger for a decade, but Apple has ferociously resisted.
The US company insists that its Lightning cable that charges its iPhones is part of a stand for "innovation".
Consumers currently have to decide between three main chargers to power their phones.
European Parliament demands universal mobile phone charger in clash with Apple
