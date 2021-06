Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite-based broadband service, will have global coverage within five weeks. The update came from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who was speaking at the Mobile World Congress virtual event. Musk said the service will be in a position to provide global coverage from August.

“In August we should have global connectivity everywhere except the poles,” said Musk.

Will Starlink be Available India from August?

While details are currently sparse, the announcement from Musk is taken to mean that the network of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites from the company will be fully in position across the globe to provide broadband coverage. This, however, does not necessarily mean that the service will be launched for public use in every country come August.

Currently, Starlink is only available in a test operational capability in 12 countries across the globe. A date of the full launch of service is expected from the company sometime later.

How Much Will it Cost?

The company has confirmed that subscription for the satellite broadband service will be uniform across the globe at $99 a month, accounting for currency conversion costs. SpaceX has said it is working on more cost-effective next-gen terminals since the current ones are bleeding the company for every sale.

SpaceX might also need to reconsider its pricing options, as the battle for satellite broadband heats up in India. Apart from Starlink, Amazon’s Kuiper Project and OneWeb, backed by the UK government and the Bharti Group, will also be providing satellite broadband, with Amazon already in talks with government agencies in India.