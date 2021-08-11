Dual screen vs foldable: Will OnePlus beat Samsung in battle of launches today evening?

One Plus has released a teaser on social media announcing it could soon launch a dual screen phone ahead of the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone on August 11. Though One Plus has not shared any details of this upcoming phone, the teaser shows that there is a gap in the middle, so this could be a dual screen phone or something completely new.

https://twitter.com/OnePlus_USA/status/1425124239477284871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1425124239477284871%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-20874101841528280471.ampproject.net%2F2107302322000%2Fframe.html

The teaser says that the device has a hinge, instead of a flexible display. You can also see two displays, a power key, a volume rocker, and a physical alert slider.

There is also a possibility that the Chinese company might be planning to offer customers a dual-screen accessory, like LG. LG has already introduced a few smartphones with dual screen case accessories, like LG Velvet and LG G8X ThinQ.

Right now, it is very difficult to say what OnePlus has in store, but the company will make an announcement around this mystery device at 7.30 pm in India.

At the same time, its rival Samsung will start its event where it is also expected to launch new Galaxy watches running Google’s Wear OS 3. Rumours also suggest that the South Korean tech giant company may launch a new pair of wireless earbuds. There is also a possibility of launching a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the event.