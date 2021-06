The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that Aadhaar mobile app users can avail 35 services after they download the mAadhaar app on their smartphone. With this, facilities such as Aadhaar card download, card status check, card reprint and a whole lot more is now possible.

Announcing this via a tweet, UIDAI said, "Get over 35 Aadhaar services like download Aadhaar, status check, order Aadhaar reprint, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone."

https://twitter.com/UIDAI/status/1401763057643102215

How to Download

If you are using an Android phone click at the given link or go here. Once you install the app, you can start availing the facilities.

For Apple (iOS) users, it is this link. You can also access it from the App Store.

With a vast array of features under this app, an Aadhaar cardholder can carry all their information as a soft copy or a digital copy.

The Importance of Aadhaar

Today, the Aadhaar card is a very important document and is used for document verification, address proof, KYC and also for availing government benefits.