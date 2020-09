Homegrown app Chingari on Friday said it has inked an agreement with T-Series for licensing the latter’s music catalogue on the short-video sharing platform. With this deal, the app’s users in India, SAARC nations and Middle East will get access to the hit music collection of T-Series, Chingari said in a statement.

”This collaboration marks the coming together of music and social media the two best entertainment sources,” Chingari app co-founder and CEO Sumit Ghosh said. He added that Chingari users would now be able to choose from thousands of songs from the T-Series music library to make their creation more lively and fun.

”From Bollywood to Indiepop and from melody to melancholy across all Indian languages, T-Series music library on Chingari has songs for every content genre and every emotion,” he said. T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said the licensing pact between T-Series and Chingari is a win-win for both sides as the mutually beneficial agreement amalgamates social media and music while promoting business ethics.