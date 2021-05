OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei's new company Nothing has announced to launch its first product in June this year. Called Ear 1, the wireless earphone will compete with established products like Apple's AirPods, Samsung's Galaxy Buds, and OnePlus' own Buds.

The greatest visions are not realized with the flip of a switch, but instead through countless small successes. @Nothing Ear 1 is just the start: https://t.co/RlKZFywxMN pic.twitter.com/JOejeNf634 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 11, 2021

In a blog post, Pei called Ear 1 the "first step in a long and exciting journey ahead".

He added, "From early concepts in winter to Ear 1’s fast-approaching launch this summer. But it’s even stranger when we step back and see that Ear 1 is only the beginning, the first step in a long and exciting journey ahead."

Details about Ear 1 are sparse, but Carl Pei said that those hoping for a "disappearing act overnight" from the new tech company and its product are going to be disappointed. In the same blog post, Pei mentioned, "Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form and refined functionality."

The blog post also has a teaser graphic of the Ear 1. According to concept renders, the earphones are expected to be transparent and would to be available for purchase in June.

Pei left OnePlus in October 2020 to start his own venture and named it Nothing. His new venture managed to rake up $7 million in its first seed financing investing round.

A statement from the company said, "Nothing was announced in January 2021 with a mission to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. The forward-thinking consumer tech brand will lead the way for a new era of personal technology, launching an ecosystem of smart devices that are uniquely designed, quality engineered and simple to use."

He had roped in Stockholm-based Teenage Engineering to become founding partners in Nothing. The company will be giving its own brand of expertise to Nothing's design team. Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder and CEO of Teenage Engineering, was appointed the creative lead to Nothing's design and Thomas Howard was appointed as head of design of Nothing.