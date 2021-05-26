Build 2021: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says next gen Windows coming soon

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, addressing the annual Build conference on May 25, has confirmed that the next generation of Windows operating system will be available soon.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said in his keynote address he is excited about the next generation of Windows and has been self-hosting it himself for the past several months. The CEO went ahead and promised in the virtual conference that more opportunities will be created for every Windows developer, including build, distribute and monetise applications.

In its 43-page ‘book of news,’ the company detailed its updates (many were incremental) and unveiled a few new products.

Windows on Arm-based Developer Kit

Microsoft has tied up with Qualcomm for a Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows 10 PC. This will allow developers to create ARM64 apps for Snapdragon-based PCs. Also, an affordable Windows PC running on Arm will be launched this summer.

Tools for Cloud Calling

As Microsoft Teams grew popular, the company launched Azure Communication Services. A preview of recording of calls in audio and video format, just like in Teams, will also be launched next month.

Azure Arc Support

Microsoft is now previewing Arc support, that includes the Azure App Services, Azure Functions, Azure Logic Apps and Azure API Management.

Blockchain Data Storage

The Azure Confidential Ledger was previewed for storing critical data. It runs on special hardware-secure enclaves and is tamper-proof, ensuring data cannot be modified or erased.

Teams’ Customisation

Teams’ Together mode, introduced for all participants with a unified background, like say a classroom, can now be customised, with developers getting access to audio and video feeds also. This will make developers build new features into Teams, such as translations and notes.