Blue tick up for grabs as Twitter resumes verification process after brief halt Updated : June 02, 2021 20:54:34 IST Application process resumes after it was stopped in 2017 Twitter has been collecting feedback from public since November 2020 More exciting changes to be announced shortly; categories section set to be more comprehensive Published : June 02, 2021 08:39 PM IST