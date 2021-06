Battlegrounds Mobile India has updated its support page to show that players will most likely be logging in to the game using OTP authentication, reported Gadget360. The Indian version of the popular PUBG Mobile might not feature multiple login methods, including Facebook, Google Play, or guest accounts. The game does not have a release date yet but pre-registrations are open.

Krafton, the South Korean developer of the games, added a new page to the Battleground Mobile India support page. The ‘Rules regarding OTP authentication’ page details information about OTP usage like maximum user requests for OTPs, validity of the OTPs, etc. OTP logins seem to be the only way to log in into the game currently, suggested the report.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with over 100 other apps as "it is engaged in activities which is [sic] prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order."

PUBG had ties with major Chinese company Tencent Holdings for its mobile game franchise. After the ban, the company announced that it would be cutting ties with the Chinese behemoth for its Indian operations.

"In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said in a statement.

The PUBG franchise has become one of the biggest gaming successes in the world with its creator planning an IPO seeking a valuation of $27 billion later this year.

A significant part of PUBG’s success was through its mobile app, which saw close to 600 million downloads. With India being a large user base for the mobile version of the game, PUBG had committed over $100 million to re-establish itself in the Indian market.