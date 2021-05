Apple is expected to have its annual developers’ conference, WWDC 2021, on June 7 on the lines of last year. Free for developers to attend, the virtual event will be a four-day affair.

Apple announced the iOS 14 for iPhones, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, its Big Sur macOS update and new Apple TV software in last year’s WWDC event,.

Though the WWDC is a software event with hardware not in focus, Apple would mostly not let go of this event to showcase its new hardware. Apple is expected to launch upgraded Macs reported to be 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro models, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, iPad Mini and entry level iPad, AirPods 3 and perhaps AirPods Pro 2.

The camera bump has been flattened by quite a lot. pic.twitter.com/wmcTq2n1rf — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) May 21, 2021

The 2021 iPhone line-up will look similar to the 2020 iPhone line-up, with four devices of sizes that include 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. Two of the iPhones are expected to be higher end ‘Pro’ models and two are positioned as more affordable devices.

The iPhone 13 range is touted to be one of the biggest upgrades in the history of iPhones. As per a report by CNet, Apple will be launching a pink finish for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and will likely arrive by December.