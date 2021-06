Apple is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging. It will be unveiled next year, while the iPad mini will launch this year, according to reports. This category saw improved sales during the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple is working on introducing its reverse wireless charging in the new iPad Pro. With the reverse wireless charging facility, the iPad will serve as a wireless charging point by itself. This model is not expected to be released before 2022.

The new version will have narrower screen borders for the iPad Mini and will also be looking at removing its home button, according to the report. It will also change the aluminium in the rear to glass for the new models. Apple till date has only used aluminium.

The Cupertino-based company is also said to be testing a magnetic charging system similar to the MagSafe connector for the iPad Pro. The MagSafe was introduced with the iPhone 12 range of phones only last year.

Apple has just released the new M1 iPad Pro with its Mini LED display and the chances of a redesigned iPad Mini this year itself with narrower screen bezels is high. The question of whether it will switch to Face ID like the iPad Pro or Touch ID on the power button like the iPad Air is doing the rounds.

The Verge has reported, “the removal of its home button has also been tested.” The iPad Mini and its thinner version of the 10.2 inch iPad are expected by this year end.

It was revealed by Apple in April this year the iPad Pro 11-inch would start at $799 and the 12.9-inch start at $1,099.