California-based global giant Apple will be hosting its annual WWDC 2021 event or the developers’ conference virtually on June 7 at 10 am Pacific Time (10.30 pm Indian Standard Time).

Join us today for #WWDC21 at 10 a.m. PDT. — Apple (@Apple) June 3, 2021

The five-day event (June 7-11) will have over 200 in-depth sessions for the developers to learn new stuff. The WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) is where the Apple team makes most of the eagerly-awaited announcements about software enhancements coming to different operating systems.

At this year’s event -- the second virtual WWDC event in a row after 2020 -- Apple will be announcing key changes coming with iOS 15 and the next versions of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Apple fans may even get to see some exciting hardware announcements such as the 14-inch MacBook Pro. A leak also suggests that the Mac mini M1X could be unveiled. Apple is said to be making changes to iMessage, the messaging platform, to make it more social.

WWDC will be streamed through the Apple.com website. You can either use Safari on any of the Apple devices or tune in to the livestream event using the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is also available on Windows, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and other smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG.

If you have an Apple developers’ account, you can watch the livestream using the Apple Developer app.

Apple no longer restricts its official webpage to its Safari browser, and you can watch the event irrespective of your browser and device.

You can also watch the WWDC 2021 keynote live via YouTube.

Live stream will start as per the scheduled time. You should go to the link and set a reminder to make sure you get a notification as soon as the keynote starts streaming. YouTube livestream could be of slightly poorer quality or could play after a time lag.

WWDC 2021 updates will also be available on Twitter and Facebook. Apple may also share details about a rumoured mixed reality headset which is speculated to debut in 2022. It is rumoured to have LiDAR and ToF sensors and comes with a price tag of $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,19,400).

It’s possible Apple will merge tvOS and HomePod OS and announce “HomeOS” at WWDC. A recent job listing (now removed by Apple) hinted at the term ‘HomeOS,’ which very much indicates that Apple has a broader plan to expand its offerings in home entertainment and smart home space.